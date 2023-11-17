Holcim invests EUR 15 mln to boost AAC production capacity in Romania

Holcim Romania, one of the largest producers of construction materials in the country, announced it completed a EUR 15 mln investment in state-of-the-art technology to increase by about 45% the production capacity of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) plant from Adjud, Vrancea county.

"With the investment, the previous production line, almost 50 years old, was replaced entirely. Together with our technology partner, Aircrete, we rethought the entire industrial process, making it more efficient and increasing the degree of safety at work," said Bogdan Dobre, CEO of Holcim Romania and Market Head of Holcim Moldova.

Thanks to Aircrete's new production line with modern technology, the AAC produced in Adjud's plant benefits from a high-quality standard, reflected in its performance and benefits. The new AAC block cutting technology provides increased dimensional accuracy and a better surface and edge finish.

Also this year, Holcim Romania completed two more major investments, one to increase the production capacity at the cement plant in Câmpulung and one to open a new greenfield aggregate station in Neudorf, Arad county.

In 2019, Holcim Romania fully acquired the shares of Somaco Grup Prefabricate, including the AAC plant in Adjud, which today is part of the operational structure of Holcim Romania. Thus, AAC Somaco products are marketed today under the Performo BCA brand, a new product launched on the market by Holcim.

(Photo source: Holcim Romania)