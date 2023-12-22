HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years

Starting June 2024, Romanians will once again be able to travel to the United States directly from Bucharest, putting an end to a more than 20-year pause in direct connections, according to airline HiSky.

The Moldova-based airline recently obtained authorization from the U.S. Department of Transportation to operate regular flights to this destination, making it the only Romanian airline to simultaneously hold a Foreign Air Carrier Permit and possess an aircraft capable of uninterrupted flights of up to 14 hours.

Tickets are already available for the route, with the inaugural flight scheduled for Friday, June 7.

“We are extremely proud to officially reopen this strategic route after more than two decades. Starting in June, New York will once again be listed on Otopeni Airport’s Departures-Arrivals board. This is a significant milestone for HiSky and even more so for Romania and all passengers wishing to travel across the ocean without layovers or time wasted at other airports,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

The Bucharest Otopeni - New York JFK flights will be operated with an Airbus A330-200, HiSky’s first wide-body aircraft and the only one of its kind registered in Romania. The aircraft arrived in Bucharest earlier this week, enabling the airline to offer non-stop service over this distance. During the flight, passengers will also have access to multimedia content on the aircraft’s entertainment system.

Regular flights connecting Henri Coandă Airport in Bucharest with New York’s main airport, John F. Kennedy, will operate four times a week, departing Romania on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Planes will leave Bucharest at 8:00 local time and arrive in New York at 11:25 local time, making the transatlantic journey just over 10 hours. For return flights, the aircraft is set to depart JFK at 13:25 local time and land in Otopeni at 6:15 local time.

Tickets are available in two service classes, with prices starting at EUR 349 for economy and EUR 1899 for business class. Onboard catering is also available, with a hot meal and a snack included in the ticket price for every passenger.

Since the inauguration of its hub in Bucharest a year and a half ago, Henri Coandă Airport has become HiSky’s main operational base. From Bucharest, HiSky operates eight regular international routes to Brussels, Barcelona, Malaga, Dublin, Chișinău, Bordeaux, Tel Aviv, and Frankfurt, as well as two domestic routes to Cluj Napoca and Timișoara.

In Romania, HiSky also operates regular flights from Iași, Baia Mare, Cluj Napoca, and Timișoara airports, as well as charter flights in partnership with leading travel agencies.

HiSky ranks fourth among airlines operating in Romania in terms of passenger numbers.

(Photo source: the company)