Moldovan-Romanian airline HiSky brings long-courier aircraft A330 to its fleet

Moldovan-Romanian airline HiSky, which promised direct flights to the US, announced that the first long-courier aircraft Airbus A330, with an autonomy of 13,400km, will enter its fleet by the end of the year.

The long-courier flights will be made to America and Asia, the company announced.

"We are extremely proud to continue pioneering again by bringing this Airbus A330 to Bucharest. It is a spectacular aircraft, which the market in the region is less used to, but opens up many travel opportunities for passengers. We still have a few months until the first scheduled flight, so we'll certainly be back soon with all the details about the far-flung destinations we'll be flying to with the newest member of the HiSky fleet," said the company's CEO, Iulian Scorpan.

The new Airbus A330 is the eighth aircraft to enter the HiSky fleet. At the moment, the airline operates seven Airbus aircraft from the A320 family, namely one A319 aircraft, four A320 aircraft and two A321 neo aircraft, manufactured in 2023.

(Photo source: HiSky)