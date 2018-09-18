Romanian power producer Hidroelectrica to partner with Austrian group Verbund

State-controlled Hidroelectrica, the biggest power producer in Romania, plans to sign a cooperation agreement with Austrian group Verbund, according to a company note. The company’s shareholders will decide on this agreement in October.

“This will be a cooperation for the dispatching and digitization activities as well as for Hidroelectrica’s unfinished investments, which the two companies plan to finalize in partnership. Verbund has experience in digitization and it also has a wind park in Romania and the two companies may combine their production capacities,” sources in the energy market told local Economica.net.

Hidroelectrica’s representatives were not immediately available to comment on this.

Verbund, which is 51% state-owned, is the biggest power producer in Austria and operates hydro power plants with an installed capacity of 7,700 MW. In Romania, the group owns a 226 MW wind park in Dobrogea.

Hidroelectrica, which is 80%-owned by the Romanian state, operates hydro power plants with an installed capacity of over 6,400 MW.

Romanian state-owned power producer reaches record profit in first half

[email protected]