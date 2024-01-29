 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica expects lower profits after last year's record EUR 1.2 bln

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

From a record of RON 6 billion (EUR 1.2 billion, +35% y/y) in 2023 achieved thanks to a record electricity output, Hidroelectrica expects its net profit to decrease to more normal levels in the coming years: RON 4.83 billion in 2024, RON 4.78 billion in 2025, and RON 4.65 billion (EUR 0.9 billion) in 2026, according to documents prepared by the company's management to the shareholders invited for a meeting on February 28.

The company expects to sell 14.8TWh from its own production in 2024 (when its total sales would be 15.9TWh), compared to 14.1TWh in January-September 2023 (latest available data). 

The company also disclosed that it plans to disburse as dividends RON 4.38 billion out of the RON 4.83 billion net profit expected this year.

The company thus expects its revenues to decrease by some EUR 300 million (11%) to EUR 2.15 billion in 2026 compared to 2023. The net profit would drop by the same amount (but by 25% in relative terms) to some EUR 910 million in 2026. Consequently, the net profit margin would ease from an outstanding 49.5% in 2023 to a still robust 42.3% in 2026.

Hidroelectrica's market capitalisation is currently RON 54.4 billion (EUR 11 billion) after the price of its shares dropped by 6.5% w/w following several negative reports from international investment banks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica expects lower profits after last year's record EUR 1.2 bln

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

From a record of RON 6 billion (EUR 1.2 billion, +35% y/y) in 2023 achieved thanks to a record electricity output, Hidroelectrica expects its net profit to decrease to more normal levels in the coming years: RON 4.83 billion in 2024, RON 4.78 billion in 2025, and RON 4.65 billion (EUR 0.9 billion) in 2026, according to documents prepared by the company's management to the shareholders invited for a meeting on February 28.

The company expects to sell 14.8TWh from its own production in 2024 (when its total sales would be 15.9TWh), compared to 14.1TWh in January-September 2023 (latest available data). 

The company also disclosed that it plans to disburse as dividends RON 4.38 billion out of the RON 4.83 billion net profit expected this year.

The company thus expects its revenues to decrease by some EUR 300 million (11%) to EUR 2.15 billion in 2026 compared to 2023. The net profit would drop by the same amount (but by 25% in relative terms) to some EUR 910 million in 2026. Consequently, the net profit margin would ease from an outstanding 49.5% in 2023 to a still robust 42.3% in 2026.

Hidroelectrica's market capitalisation is currently RON 54.4 billion (EUR 11 billion) after the price of its shares dropped by 6.5% w/w following several negative reports from international investment banks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water