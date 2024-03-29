 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Hidroelectrica assures investments will continue despite 100% payout ratio

29 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The CEO of Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), Karoly Borbely, assured that despite the 100% dividend payout ratio proposed by the management, the company has enough resources to finance its investment and maintenance projects. 

"The dividend proposal reflects the performance commitment assumed by the company's new management team to the shareholders. [...] Accelerating investments in modernizations and new projects remains our main priority," said Karoly Borbely, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

He assured that paying dividends and continuing investment is possible and that "it is a clear proof of the financial stability of Hidroelectrica, as well as of the extremely good prospects for the future."

The comment came after, on March 27, the company invited its shareholders to endorse, in April, full disbursement as dividends of the record profit achieved last year. This would result in an 11% dividend yield based on the share price when the dividend was announced and already pushed up the price of H2O shares by 2.7% on March 28. 

The investors' concerns were amplified by some recent accidents that caused interruptions in the functioning of some production units. 

As the majority shareholder of Hidroelectrica, the Romanian government is the main beneficiary of the record dividend payment. The management's decision was regarded in the context of the tight budget constraints during this electoral year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Hidroelectrica assures investments will continue despite 100% payout ratio

29 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The CEO of Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), Karoly Borbely, assured that despite the 100% dividend payout ratio proposed by the management, the company has enough resources to finance its investment and maintenance projects. 

"The dividend proposal reflects the performance commitment assumed by the company's new management team to the shareholders. [...] Accelerating investments in modernizations and new projects remains our main priority," said Karoly Borbely, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

He assured that paying dividends and continuing investment is possible and that "it is a clear proof of the financial stability of Hidroelectrica, as well as of the extremely good prospects for the future."

The comment came after, on March 27, the company invited its shareholders to endorse, in April, full disbursement as dividends of the record profit achieved last year. This would result in an 11% dividend yield based on the share price when the dividend was announced and already pushed up the price of H2O shares by 2.7% on March 28. 

The investors' concerns were amplified by some recent accidents that caused interruptions in the functioning of some production units. 

As the majority shareholder of Hidroelectrica, the Romanian government is the main beneficiary of the record dividend payment. The management's decision was regarded in the context of the tight budget constraints during this electoral year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian stock index BET hits 17,000 points for the first time since launch, records 10% growth in first quarter
29 March 2024
Transport
Romania opens new terminals at Timisoara, Iasi airports in time for Air Schengen
29 March 2024
Defense
Romanian officials mark 20 years of NATO membership
29 March 2024
Energy
Romania tweaks energy capping scheme and prolongs it until March 2025
28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 March 2024
Entertainment
BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master
28 March 2024
Society
Romania prolongs food price capping mechanism until the end of year
27 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport