Culture

Heritage First: Băile Herculane to host biennale dedicated to cultural patrimony in Romania

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Heritage First, a biennale dedicated to cultural heritage in the country, is scheduled to take place in Băile Herculane between September 1st and September 17th.

The program covers four conferences, a roundtable where local and central authorities have been invited to discuss solutions needed to save the Neptune Baths, artistic residences, exhibitions, concerts, and activities for children. They are all meant to “generate sustainable cultural development and turn Băile Herculane into a venue of creativity and experiment.”

The city’s historic center will host the events at venues such as the Casino terrace, Hercules Square, or the Brass Band Gazebo, welcoming architects, engineers, representatives of non-profits and institutions such as the National Heritage Institute, ICOMOS and the Order of Architects of Romania, artists, and influencers.

The biennale will also organize a satellite event in Timişoara, meant to connect Băile Herculane to this year’s European Capital of Culture through a mobile artistic residence and activities such as workshops and architecture conferences.

The event is organized by Locus Association, the team behind HerculaneProject, the Cultural Association for Artistic Intervention, and Asociaţia de la 4.

(Photo: Cristian M Balate/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Heritage First: Băile Herculane to host biennale dedicated to cultural patrimony in Romania

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Heritage First, a biennale dedicated to cultural heritage in the country, is scheduled to take place in Băile Herculane between September 1st and September 17th.

The program covers four conferences, a roundtable where local and central authorities have been invited to discuss solutions needed to save the Neptune Baths, artistic residences, exhibitions, concerts, and activities for children. They are all meant to “generate sustainable cultural development and turn Băile Herculane into a venue of creativity and experiment.”

The city’s historic center will host the events at venues such as the Casino terrace, Hercules Square, or the Brass Band Gazebo, welcoming architects, engineers, representatives of non-profits and institutions such as the National Heritage Institute, ICOMOS and the Order of Architects of Romania, artists, and influencers.

The biennale will also organize a satellite event in Timişoara, meant to connect Băile Herculane to this year’s European Capital of Culture through a mobile artistic residence and activities such as workshops and architecture conferences.

The event is organized by Locus Association, the team behind HerculaneProject, the Cultural Association for Artistic Intervention, and Asociaţia de la 4.

(Photo: Cristian M Balate/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania