Heritage First: Băile Herculane to host biennale dedicated to cultural patrimony in Romania

Heritage First, a biennale dedicated to cultural heritage in the country, is scheduled to take place in Băile Herculane between September 1st and September 17th.

The program covers four conferences, a roundtable where local and central authorities have been invited to discuss solutions needed to save the Neptune Baths, artistic residences, exhibitions, concerts, and activities for children. They are all meant to “generate sustainable cultural development and turn Băile Herculane into a venue of creativity and experiment.”

The city’s historic center will host the events at venues such as the Casino terrace, Hercules Square, or the Brass Band Gazebo, welcoming architects, engineers, representatives of non-profits and institutions such as the National Heritage Institute, ICOMOS and the Order of Architects of Romania, artists, and influencers.

The biennale will also organize a satellite event in Timişoara, meant to connect Băile Herculane to this year’s European Capital of Culture through a mobile artistic residence and activities such as workshops and architecture conferences.

The event is organized by Locus Association, the team behind HerculaneProject, the Cultural Association for Artistic Intervention, and Asociaţia de la 4.

(Photo: Cristian M Balate/ Dreamstime)

