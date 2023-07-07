Herculane Project: Non-profit wins funding for research, summer school at Neptune Baths

Locus Association, which runs the Herculane Project with the aim of saving the historic thermal spa complex Neptune Baths in Băile Herculane, announced it won funding for further research at the site and to organize summer schools for young professionals working in the area of heritage preservation.

The non-profit won EUR 40,000 in funding as part of a European consortium that includes NGOs in Slovenia and Slovakia. The project, titled Baths, Gothic Churches, Miners’ Houses, is focused on three landmark heritage buildings, namely the Miners’ House in Idrija, Slovenia; the Neptune Baths in Băile Herculane, and the 13th century St. Ladislaus Church in Kameňany, Slovakia. All three buildings have been recognized internationally but are “facing an uncertain future because of the incapacity of the cultural heritage sector to lead their revitalization." The project focuses not only on heritage sites but also on how the young can impact the revitalization and preservation of cultural heritage. Baths, Gothic Churches, Miners’ Houses runs until the end of 2024. The summer schools will be held in 2024.

“We are happy to be able to continue our work at two different levels – one focused on the Neptune Baths site, by expanding our research on the façade and the highly valuable ornaments, and, at the same time, by carrying on with the platform where young professionals in the field and students can learn about various preservation techniques for these ornaments. We will carry out a 3D scan of the Neptune Baths façade, an inventory of all the ornaments, and draft a report for the Băile Herculane Town Hall. This time, our effort goes beyond the country’s border through the cooperation with two other NGOs that we will have a lot to learn from, and we hope their expertise will be passed on to the young professionals taking part in our activities,” Oana Chirilă, the president of Locus Association, said.

The summer school organized by Locus is open to 30 participants and will be held in the summer of 2024. It will be part of the organization’s Baia de Arhitectură (Architecture Bath) program. The workshop will focus on traditional and modern techniques for ornaments, 3D digitalization and interpretation, raising awareness of the importance of heritage preservation, and fundraising techniques.

Last year, the Neptune Baths ensemble in Băile Herculane was added to the list of the Seven Most Endangered monuments and heritage sites in Europe, announced by Europa Nostra.

(Photo by Dorobantu Darius, courtesy of Locus Association)

simona@romania-insider.com