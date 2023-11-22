M&A

Germany's Hengst buys factory close to Ford plant in Romania to produce air filters

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German company Hengst Filtration bought the former IAC factory in Balş, southern Romania, where it plans to produce air filters, announced Cătălin Rotea, the mayor of the city.

"Now, we have an investor in Balş - Hengst Filtration, who bought the IAC factory. They will move a factory from Germany to Balş. In January, they want the factory to be functional, and in December, they want to have at least 100 employees, and they want several hundred jobs in the coming years", said Cătălin Rotea, the mayor of Balş, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

International Automotive Components (IAC), a company registered in Luxembourg, one of Ford's main suppliers, announced in 2011 an investment of EUR 58 million in the construction of a greenfield production facility in Balş, Olt county, almost 30 kilometres from the Ford plant from Craiova. Of the investment, EUR 17 million was state aid, and the number of promised jobs was 400.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hengst Filtration)

Normal
M&A

Germany's Hengst buys factory close to Ford plant in Romania to produce air filters

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German company Hengst Filtration bought the former IAC factory in Balş, southern Romania, where it plans to produce air filters, announced Cătălin Rotea, the mayor of the city.

"Now, we have an investor in Balş - Hengst Filtration, who bought the IAC factory. They will move a factory from Germany to Balş. In January, they want the factory to be functional, and in December, they want to have at least 100 employees, and they want several hundred jobs in the coming years", said Cătălin Rotea, the mayor of Balş, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

International Automotive Components (IAC), a company registered in Luxembourg, one of Ford's main suppliers, announced in 2011 an investment of EUR 58 million in the construction of a greenfield production facility in Balş, Olt county, almost 30 kilometres from the Ford plant from Craiova. Of the investment, EUR 17 million was state aid, and the number of promised jobs was 400.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hengst Filtration)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi