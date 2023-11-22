Germany's Hengst buys factory close to Ford plant in Romania to produce air filters

German company Hengst Filtration bought the former IAC factory in Balş, southern Romania, where it plans to produce air filters, announced Cătălin Rotea, the mayor of the city.

"Now, we have an investor in Balş - Hengst Filtration, who bought the IAC factory. They will move a factory from Germany to Balş. In January, they want the factory to be functional, and in December, they want to have at least 100 employees, and they want several hundred jobs in the coming years", said Cătălin Rotea, the mayor of Balş, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

International Automotive Components (IAC), a company registered in Luxembourg, one of Ford's main suppliers, announced in 2011 an investment of EUR 58 million in the construction of a greenfield production facility in Balş, Olt county, almost 30 kilometres from the Ford plant from Craiova. Of the investment, EUR 17 million was state aid, and the number of promised jobs was 400.

(Photo source: Facebook/Hengst Filtration)