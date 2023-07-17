Society

Heatwave grips Romania for another week, with temperatures up to 39 degrees

17 July 2023

Most of Europe is affected by a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius expected in the upcoming days. The hot wave is strongly felt in Romania as well, with meteorologists forecasting temperatures of up to 39 degrees in the shade.

Meteorologists announced that both the orange and yellow weather alerts will be extended to multiple areas of the country.

"The heatwave is intensifying once again across the country. The yellow alert is expanding to several counties in the west, south, southeast, and even in the central region, where maximum temperatures at noon will generally range between 33 and 37 degrees," a meteorologist told B1TV.

"An orange alert will come into effect over the Crișana, Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia, and southern Moldavia regions, where maximum temperatures will generally range between 37 and 39 degrees. In other words, there will be an intensification of the heatwave that will encompass the entire country. The yellow alert will be valid for the entire country, with high heat discomfort for all plain and plateau areas. Even in the mountains, it will be unusually warm," added meteorologist Mihai Huștiu.

"This heatwave, which is intensifying these days, will persist almost throughout the following week in the southern and southeastern parts of the country," he further explained.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Belish | Dreamstime.com)

1

