Romania under heatwave as temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius

A heatwave is taking hold of Romania this week and meteorologists say that temperatures will reach a suffocating 40 degrees Celsius in the shade.

The heatwave will cover the south and west of the country, and the heat discomfort will intensify. It will also be hot in the rest of the country, but rains will cool the mountain areas, Transylvania, and Moldova, areas where the wind will also intensify, according to Digi24.

Isolated showers may occur in the south as well. Nevertheless, heat will dominate the following days until the weekend, when thunderstorms will cover the southern parts of Romania. Temperatures will reach 34 degrees Celsius in Bucharest, but rain may also help cool the capital.

Meanwhile, the Bucharest transportation company STB is conducting an internal investigation to understand why drivers do not turn on the air conditioning in public transport vehicles equipped with this feature, according to HotNews. Several passengers have publicly complained on social media in the past weeks that buses in the capital equipped with air conditioning were not using it, letting passengers suffer from the heat. Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan declared that it is not his or STB's intention for the buses to operate in this manner.

(Photo source: Vitthayanukarun | Dreamstime.com)