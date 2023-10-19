Transport

Hankook to open subsidiary in Romania

19 October 2023

Korean tyre maker Hankook is going to open a subsidiary in Romania, where it is active only through third-party importers, Profit.ro announced without mentioning whether the opening of the subsidiary necessarily implies production activity.

Romania’s tyre manufacturing industry is quite developed, with Continental, Michelin and Pirelli holding important manufacturing capacities and Nokian currently developing a factory in the western part of the country.

Hankook confirmed for Profit.ro that it envisages increasing the number of subsidiaries in Europe, without indicating the specific locations of these subsidiaries.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sergiy Palamarchuk/Dreamstime.com)

Korean tyre maker Hankook is going to open a subsidiary in Romania, where it is active only through third-party importers, Profit.ro announced without mentioning whether the opening of the subsidiary necessarily implies production activity.

Romania’s tyre manufacturing industry is quite developed, with Continental, Michelin and Pirelli holding important manufacturing capacities and Nokian currently developing a factory in the western part of the country.

Hankook confirmed for Profit.ro that it envisages increasing the number of subsidiaries in Europe, without indicating the specific locations of these subsidiaries.

(Photo source: Sergiy Palamarchuk/Dreamstime.com)

