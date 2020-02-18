China’s Haier to build EUR 50 mln refrigerator factory in Romania

Chinese group Haier, one of the largest manufacturers of household appliances in the world, will invest over EUR 50 million in a refrigerator factory in the town of Ariceştii Rahtivani in Prahova county, north of Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This production unit will create over 500 jobs and will have a maximum production capacity of 600,000 refrigerators per year.

By comparison, the Arctic factory in Găeşti, Dâmboviţa, owned by Turkish group Arcelik, has a capacity of 2.6 million units per year, being the largest refrigerator factory in Continental Europe.

According to own estimates dating 2016 (latest data available), Haier held a global market share of 10% on the household appliances markets.

The group has over 65,000 employees, 24 factories and five research centers. Its business was EUR 35 billion last year, 10% higher than in 2018.

In January 2019, Haier completed the takeover of Italian appliance manufacturer Candy.

(Photo: Haier Group Facebook Page)

[email protected]