RO oil service operator GSP takes over local operations of Austrian peer Rohrer

Romania’s Competition Council authorized local oil service provider Petroleum Services Group (GSP), controlled by Gabriel Comănescu, to take over the local branches of its Austrian peer Rohrer, Hotnews.ro reported.

Notably, GSP and Rohrer have recently completed several large contracts won by the former.

The transaction will involve the assets and personnel of three subsidiaries of the Austrian group: Rohrer Oilfield Services , Rohrer Catering Services and Rohrer Emergency Services.

The transaction takes place after GSP Offshore recently won a public tender organized by large oil&gas group OMV Petrom.

GSP will provide maintenance and environmental cleansing services to OMV Petrom. GSP Offshore also signed in August two major deals to provide services to Lukoil and OMV Petrom in the Black Sea offshore area. The perimeter explored by Lukoil is in the deepwater area, requiring new capacities from GSP Offshore.

Separately, GSP Offshore signed with Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom a framework contract for the provision of integrated offshore services of installations and equipment from small perimeter Istria, an 8-year contract awarded following a public procurement procedure and estimated at over RON 1 billion (EUR 210 million).

The Rohrer Group operates mainly in the field of industrial insulation, industrial cleaning, scaffolding and fluid transport for the oil and gas industry.

