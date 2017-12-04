Gross minimum wage increases to almost EUR 410 in Romania

The gross minimum wage in Romania will grow to RON 1,900 (EUR 409) from January 1, according to a government decision approved last Wednesday.

The gross minimum wage currently amounts to RON 1,450 (EUR 312.3).

In reality, the gross minimum wage will only increase by RON 100 (EUR 21.5) to RON 1,550 (EUR 333.8). The difference represents the social contributions that will be transferred from employers to employees starting January 1 next year.

The net minimum salary will only increase by 4.3% or less than RON 50 (EUR 10.7), to RON 1,162 (EUR 250).

The Labor Ministry published the draft project on increasing the minimum salary on its website on October 26. It waited for suggestions and opinions until November 4.

