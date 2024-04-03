Grillfest: 200 chefs from 10 countries to come to barbecue festival close to Bucharest in May

About 50,000 participants are expected at this year’s edition of Grillfest, a major event close to Bucharest that will bring together 200 chefs from 10 countries. Promoted as “the largest barbecue festival in Europe,” the event is held on a 100,000 sqm area at Lagoo Snagov from May 10 to 12.

The gastronomic event, which celebrates the art of cooking with fire and smoke, brings to the public the most important players in the meat industry in Romania, top representatives of the barbecue market in Romania and ten other countries, industry trends and techniques from around the world, healthy nutritional habits, and an absolute first: the crocodile meat burger.

The festival will include over 50 stands in 8 different themed areas where roughly 100 tons of barbecue products will be prepared using the most popular techniques from American, Brazilian, Argentinian, Turkish, Korean, and Balkan cuisines.

The program includes live barbecue shows and demonstrations, an exhibition of professional grills, competitions for amateurs and professionals, concerts, activities for children, a fitness area, and dinner in a hot air balloon. Artists such as Loredana & Agurida, Damian & Brothers, Viorica & Taraful Clejanilor, Puya, Connect-r, Diana Matei & Taraful Cleante joined the event’s lineup.

Barbecue fans will have the chance to taste dishes created by famous chefs from Brazil, USA, Turkey, Germany, Serbia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, and Belgium.

The culinary star of Grillfest 2024 is the crocodile meat burger, a Brazilian specialty that will be prepared live in front of the public at the Barbeque Carousel by Chef Paizao, Grillfest ambassador and a special guest from Brazil.

(Photo source: the organizers)