Greenvolt Next launches PV power plant with energy storage for Abund Berry in Romania

Greenvolt Next, part of the Greenvolt Group, said that it completed a new photovoltaic power plant integrated with a high-performance energy storage system for Abund Berry, a company in the wild berry processing industry, in Buftea, Ilfov county.

The PV system, with an installed peak capacity of 512 kWp, is equipped with an advanced battery storage system using lithium technology with a total capacity of 400 kWh. The combined solution allows excess solar energy generated during daylight hours to be stored and used later, either when solar production stops or when grid electricity prices rise.

The 7-year PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) ensures access to green energy with no upfront investment, the company said.

The system is estimated to generate 611,327 kWh of electricity annually, translating into estimated savings of more than EUR 1.5 million over its 25-year operational lifetime.

In 2025, Greenvolt Next Romania secured more than 100 contracts for decentralized energy projects and installed over 20 MW of new capacity. The company’s growing portfolio includes solar and storage solutions, as well as services such as real-time monitoring, risk coverage, and full maintenance support.

Greenvolt Next operates in 12 European markets and Indonesia, with more than 1.1 GW of signed capacity and 429 MW installed. The company provides renewable energy solutions for corporate and industrial clients, including photovoltaic systems, battery storage, heat pumps, onsite wind power, and electric mobility infrastructure.

(Photo source: press release)