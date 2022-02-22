Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 08:23
Business

Greenglass Recycling invests EUR 10 mln in new factory near Bucharest

22 February 2022
Greenglass Recycling, part of the most important glass recycler in Romania, announced it would invest EUR 10 mln to build a brand new glass waste recycling plant near Bucharest and upgrade the existing facilities that have been operating since 2013 in Popesti-Leordeni - not far from Bucharest as well.

Post-investment, the company's processing capacity will more than double to 260,000 tonnes per year.

"With the new investment, in addition to post-consumer glass recycling operations, the new plant will also recycle flat glass from the automotive industry and glass from construction and demolition," the company said, Economedia.ro reported.

The construction of the new factory will start in the second half of 2022, and the unit will begin operating in 2023.

As part of a broader strategy to develop the company, Greenglass will build a new glass recycling plant in the central-western part of the country.

Greenglass Recycling, part of the European recycling group Green Group, is the most important glass recycler in Romania.

Its existing factory carries out operations for recycling post-consumer glass packaging, with a capacity of 110,000 tonnes per year.

Since 2016, Green Group has been owned by private equity fund Abris Capital Partners.

(Photo: Brunohaver | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Editor's picks