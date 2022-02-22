Greenglass Recycling invests EUR 10 mln in new factory near Bucharest

Greenglass Recycling, part of the most important glass recycler in Romania, announced it would invest EUR 10 mln to build a brand new glass waste recycling plant near Bucharest and upgrade the existing facilities that have been operating since 2013 in Popesti-Leordeni - not far from Bucharest as well.

Post-investment, the company's processing capacity will more than double to 260,000 tonnes per year.

"With the new investment, in addition to post-consumer glass recycling operations, the new plant will also recycle flat glass from the automotive industry and glass from construction and demolition," the company said, Economedia.ro reported.

The construction of the new factory will start in the second half of 2022, and the unit will begin operating in 2023.

As part of a broader strategy to develop the company, Greenglass will build a new glass recycling plant in the central-western part of the country.

Greenglass Recycling, part of the European recycling group Green Group, is the most important glass recycler in Romania.

Its existing factory carries out operations for recycling post-consumer glass packaging, with a capacity of 110,000 tonnes per year.

Since 2016, Green Group has been owned by private equity fund Abris Capital Partners.

(Photo: Brunohaver | Dreamstime.com)

