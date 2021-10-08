Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 08:24
Business

Green energy projects with combined capacity of 30GW under development in Romania

08 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"There are 30,000 MW [worth of green energy projects] under development nationwide. It's phenomenal. We are sure that we will not lack contracts," said Stefan Gadola, one of the three founders of the EnergoBit group, a business with 700 employees of EUR 60 million that delivers complete solutions for energy projects.

Romania's entire local energy system has an installed capacity of about 20,000 MW.

"It takes a lot of stability for projects to turn into real investment," Gadola added, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Other people in the market confirm the level of 30,000 MW of green projects under development. For comparison, at the moment, there are 3,000 MW in wind and 1,340 MW in solar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 08:37
22 September 2021
RI +
Circular economy initiatives in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 08:24
Business

Green energy projects with combined capacity of 30GW under development in Romania

08 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"There are 30,000 MW [worth of green energy projects] under development nationwide. It's phenomenal. We are sure that we will not lack contracts," said Stefan Gadola, one of the three founders of the EnergoBit group, a business with 700 employees of EUR 60 million that delivers complete solutions for energy projects.

Romania's entire local energy system has an installed capacity of about 20,000 MW.

"It takes a lot of stability for projects to turn into real investment," Gadola added, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Other people in the market confirm the level of 30,000 MW of green projects under development. For comparison, at the moment, there are 3,000 MW in wind and 1,340 MW in solar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 08:37
22 September 2021
RI +
Circular economy initiatives in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 October 2021
Business
Updated: World Bank sees Romania’s GDP accelerating by 7.3% this year
05 October 2021
Politics
Romania's Govt. falls after no-confidence vote
04 October 2021
Social
Romanian real estate mogul and his family die in Milan plane crash
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages