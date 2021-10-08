Green energy projects with combined capacity of 30GW under development in Romania

"There are 30,000 MW [worth of green energy projects] under development nationwide. It's phenomenal. We are sure that we will not lack contracts," said Stefan Gadola, one of the three founders of the EnergoBit group, a business with 700 employees of EUR 60 million that delivers complete solutions for energy projects.

Romania's entire local energy system has an installed capacity of about 20,000 MW.

"It takes a lot of stability for projects to turn into real investment," Gadola added, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Other people in the market confirm the level of 30,000 MW of green projects under development. For comparison, at the moment, there are 3,000 MW in wind and 1,340 MW in solar.

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)