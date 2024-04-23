Environment

The Great Book of Water available in Romanian

23 April 2024

The Great Book of Water, an educational tool by Denise Pouleurs that aims to help children aged ten and above understand information related to the importance of water, its role in nature, and especially the simple and practical measures through which anyone can contribute to water conservation, is also available in Romanian starting this month.

Five distinct chapters address topics such as the water cycle from nature to the tap, water contamination, as well as each person’s water footprint through everything they consume, wear, or work with. 

Accompanied by illustrative graphics, the content is presented in a language suitable for middle school children and even younger ones when accompanied by an adult.

“Many adults may not be aware that beyond the water we directly consume daily, there is also an ‘indirect’ consumption. For instance, in the production process of a glass of apple juice, approximately 190 liters of water are involved. In the production of a simple cotton T-shirt, 2,700 liters of water are used. Therefore, if we make efforts to combat waste of any kind, we are also contributing to reducing water waste. Increasing the awareness of this information for the upcoming generation will ensure water conservation habits are formed,” said Kenny Khoo, Managing Director Eastern Europe South at Xylem.

The Great Book of Water includes practical exercises and creative thinking topics, encouraging the development of critical and analytical thinking.

The book is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Xylem)

Tags
Positive Romania
