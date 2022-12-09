Culture

Sibiu exhibition looks at 1968 'great theft' from Brukenthal Museum's art collection

09 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu will host an exhibition looking at the 'great theft' from the institution's art collection in 1968. 

That year, eight paintings were stolen from the Brukenthal Palace. The investigation was completed in 1972 with an 'author unknown' conclusion.

Four works - Aelbrecht Bouts, Self-Portrait; Titian, Ecce Homo; Frans van Mieris the Elder, Man with a Pipe at the Window and Rosalba Carriera, Portrait of a Woman - were recovered in 1998 with the help of Interpol. They can be seen today in the permanent exhibition of European painting.

Four remain missing - Anthony van Dyck, Death of Cleopatra; Christoph Amberger, Portrait of a man; Jörg Breu, Portrait of a man; and German Anonymous (possibly Hans Holbein the Younger), Portrait of a man.

The exhibition aims to present the events of the case starting from the night of May 26 to 27, 1968, and the "recovery of the memory of the four lost paintings with the help of museum-specific documentation," the curators explain. It uses materials such as archival photos and conservation sheets from the 1960s, data from the inventory register and traces of the paintings' existence, such as the stretcher from which the canvas of the Death of Cleopatra was cut or the frame of Christoph Amberger's Portrait of a Man. Also on display are both original photographs and their large-scale printed image, capturing aspects of the exhibition in Brukenthal Palace where some of the stolen paintings were displayed. 

"Brukenthal National Museum aims at using this opportunity for awareness-raising on heritage importance and uniqueness. The abuses on artworks are a reflection of the abuses people inflict on each other. When a painting is stolen or destroyed, not only the owner suffers the loss but generations of visitors and their access to culture; it is a current theme on which we all have a duty to meditate," a presentation of the exhibition reads.

The exhibition, curated by Dana Roxana Hrib and Alexandru Constantin Chituță, opens on December 12 at Casa Albastră/Blue House, Multimedia Hall (in Sibiu's Grand Square). It is open until February 26, 2023.

(Photo: Flaviu Boerescu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Sibiu exhibition looks at 1968 'great theft' from Brukenthal Museum's art collection

09 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu will host an exhibition looking at the 'great theft' from the institution's art collection in 1968. 

That year, eight paintings were stolen from the Brukenthal Palace. The investigation was completed in 1972 with an 'author unknown' conclusion.

Four works - Aelbrecht Bouts, Self-Portrait; Titian, Ecce Homo; Frans van Mieris the Elder, Man with a Pipe at the Window and Rosalba Carriera, Portrait of a Woman - were recovered in 1998 with the help of Interpol. They can be seen today in the permanent exhibition of European painting.

Four remain missing - Anthony van Dyck, Death of Cleopatra; Christoph Amberger, Portrait of a man; Jörg Breu, Portrait of a man; and German Anonymous (possibly Hans Holbein the Younger), Portrait of a man.

The exhibition aims to present the events of the case starting from the night of May 26 to 27, 1968, and the "recovery of the memory of the four lost paintings with the help of museum-specific documentation," the curators explain. It uses materials such as archival photos and conservation sheets from the 1960s, data from the inventory register and traces of the paintings' existence, such as the stretcher from which the canvas of the Death of Cleopatra was cut or the frame of Christoph Amberger's Portrait of a Man. Also on display are both original photographs and their large-scale printed image, capturing aspects of the exhibition in Brukenthal Palace where some of the stolen paintings were displayed. 

"Brukenthal National Museum aims at using this opportunity for awareness-raising on heritage importance and uniqueness. The abuses on artworks are a reflection of the abuses people inflict on each other. When a painting is stolen or destroyed, not only the owner suffers the loss but generations of visitors and their access to culture; it is a current theme on which we all have a duty to meditate," a presentation of the exhibition reads.

The exhibition, curated by Dana Roxana Hrib and Alexandru Constantin Chituță, opens on December 12 at Casa Albastră/Blue House, Multimedia Hall (in Sibiu's Grand Square). It is open until February 26, 2023.

(Photo: Flaviu Boerescu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region