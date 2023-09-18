Local company adds EUR 1 mln service and facilities centre to residential resort near Brasov

Local real estate company Grand Development said it decided to invest EUR 1 million in constructing a service and facilities centre within Montebello Transylvania Resort, a project it is currently developing near the mountain city of Brasov.

The new centre will serve the residents and tourists of the future residential resort, the company said. It will provide various leisure options and a wide range of services, such as a restaurant and bistro for serving breakfast, a conference room, SPA, a recovery clinic and concierge services for catering and supplying services and bookings for sports equipment, as well as property and facility management services.

Montebello Transylvania Resort is a reconversion project, being developed on the former site of a brick factory abandoned for over 25 years. The investment, estimated at EUR 12 million, consists of 47 Scandinavian villas built on a 2.6-hectare mountain meadow near Brasov.

The first phase of the project is set to be completed in November 2023.

Ionut Nicolescu founded Grand Development after exiting real estate consultant SVN Romania and real estate holding Meta Estate Trust, companies where he was one of the co-founders.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)