Romania’s Govt. reportedly seeks ways to accommodate disappointing budget revenues

The ruling coalition in Romania decided on April 4 to reduce the budget expenditures by RON 20 bln (more than 1% of GDP), to address the poor collection of revenues to the state budget.

The ruling parties, however, seek to avoid cutting down the investments. Thus, among the measures discussed are the reduction of the number of members of the Board of Directors of state-owned companies and the reduction of the value of the meeting allowances so that the government can fit into the budget deficit, political sources told the News.ro.

Thus, the measures discussed aim to reduce the number of members of the Board of Directors of state companies and reduce the value of meeting allowances. At the same time, measures will also be taken to increase the collection of taxes and excise duties.

The coalition agreed to the measures proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)