Romanian Govt. resumes talks with Telekom Romania about the group’s sale

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban and the minister of transport and communications, Lucian Bode, resumed on January 14 the talks with representatives of Telekom Romania related to the group’s sale.

German group Deutsche Telekom, which indirectly controls 54% of Telekom Romania through Greek group OTE, is in the process of selling its shares in the group of companies Telekom Romania (former Romtelecom and Cosmote). The Romanian state is directly interested in this transaction as it holds 46% of Telekom Romania.

Anonymous sources said that DT has already reached an agreement with French group Orange for the sale of Telekom's fixed operations (fixed internet and voice services and cable TV).

The talks between company’s representatives and the Romanian authorities were re-initiated last month, shortly after the Liberal Government took office. Minister Bode told HotNews.ro that the Romanian state, as a minority shareholder, “is currently examining very carefully the developments”.

In an interview with HotNews.ro last week, minister Bode also said that there have been prospective discussions between various stakeholders about a possible transaction.

"The transaction is of strategic interest for Romania. […] The Romanian state has taken steps to protect its interests in the case of a transaction, including from the perspective of national security. A possible transaction will observe both the interests of the Romanian state and the free market regulations,” minister Bode also said.

