RO Govt. confirms financial support for firms to retain workers after May 15

Romania's Government will subsidize part of the wages for the employees returning to work after the state of emergency expires on May 15, labor minister Violeta Alexandru confirmed, Agerpres reported.

Earlier this week, prime minister Ludovic Orban mentioned this measure as part of his cabinet's economic reconstruction program.

The subsidy may range between 35% and 45% of the gross wage and will be phased out gradually, minister Alexandru said.

PM Orban mentioned the 41.5% figure for the upper limit, as representing the taxes and contributions paid out of the gross wage (with the rest paid to employees as the net wage).

The Government will also continue to cover the technical unemployment benefits for some of the companies that won't be able to resume operations after the state of emergency ends on May 15.

The Government still needs to decide the value and duration of this support, finance minister Florin Citu told Radio Romania Actualitati. However, the subsidy will be lower than during the state of emergency, he added.

(Photo: Violeta Alexandru Facebook Page)

