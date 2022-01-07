Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 08:20
Business

Romanian Govt. "will secure predictability of electricity price" on long term

07 January 2022
In a Facebook post published after meeting the leaders of the employees of Alro aluminium producer - who risk losing their jobs as the company cuts production capacity by 60%, Romania's energy minister Virgil Popescu assured that the Government will "secure predictability of the electricity price" over the long term and added that "Alro will have the support of the Government."

No details about specific steps taken were released, except for the minister reminding that the state-owned power generators are required to sell at least 40% of their production outside the spot market (DAM, intra-day), and balancing market "so that there is [enough] energy available for industrial consumers," News.ro reported.

Furthermore, the Government changed at the end of last year the regulations to allow long-term contracts signed within or outside the centralised markets, he reminded.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ocytav Ganea)

Editor's picks