Romanian Govt. agrees with milder energy subsidies to avoid political cost

The energy price cap will be applied to each consumption point for those individuals holding multiple houses (hence multiple electricity supply contracts), according to an amendment the government announced to the emergency ordinance just published on December 16.

The ordinance prompted anxiety among households and electricity distribution firms, as millions of statements should have been filed to establish the exact regime for each contract.

Liberal (PNL) energy minister Virgil Popescu announced that an emergency ordinance would provide a price cap regime for all contracts irrespective of the number of contracts held by a natural person, Economica.net reported.

Previously the fellow ruling partners, the Social Democrats (PSD), complained about the effects of the emergency ordinance as published on December 16.

