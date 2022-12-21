Politics

Romanian Govt. agrees with milder energy subsidies to avoid political cost

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The energy price cap will be applied to each consumption point for those individuals holding multiple houses (hence multiple electricity supply contracts), according to an amendment the government announced to the emergency ordinance just published on December 16.

The ordinance prompted anxiety among households and electricity distribution firms, as millions of statements should have been filed to establish the exact regime for each contract.

Liberal (PNL) energy minister Virgil Popescu announced that an emergency ordinance would provide a price cap regime for all contracts irrespective of the number of contracts held by a natural person, Economica.net reported.

Previously the fellow ruling partners, the Social Democrats (PSD), complained about the effects of the emergency ordinance as published on December 16.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian Govt. agrees with milder energy subsidies to avoid political cost

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The energy price cap will be applied to each consumption point for those individuals holding multiple houses (hence multiple electricity supply contracts), according to an amendment the government announced to the emergency ordinance just published on December 16.

The ordinance prompted anxiety among households and electricity distribution firms, as millions of statements should have been filed to establish the exact regime for each contract.

Liberal (PNL) energy minister Virgil Popescu announced that an emergency ordinance would provide a price cap regime for all contracts irrespective of the number of contracts held by a natural person, Economica.net reported.

Previously the fellow ruling partners, the Social Democrats (PSD), complained about the effects of the emergency ordinance as published on December 16.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote