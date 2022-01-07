Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian Govt. prepares to borrow EUR 305 mln for Cluj emergency hospital

07 January 2022
The Romanian Ministry of Finance has put up for public debate the bill for the approval of the financing contract worth EUR 305 mln signed between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of the Regional Emergency Hospital in Cluj - an investment of approximately EUR 454.4 mln.

The new hospital will consist of a complex of buildings with 7 floors, will have 744 beds in the acute care ward with hospitalization and 105 beds for intensive care. The project will be completed in 2026, according to News.ro.

This loan is the second in a series of three loans agreed by the Ministry of Finance with the European Investment Bank to finance the regional emergency hospitals in Iasi, Cluj and Craiova.

In December 2021, the Ministry of Finance completed the legal steps for the entry into force of the loan for the Iaşi Regional Emergency Hospital and, in parallel with the loan approval process for the Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital, carried out the necessary steps to conclude the Financing Contract for the Craiova Emergency Regional Hospital.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

