Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:25
Business

Govt. approves legal framework for telemedicine in Romania

20 November 2020
Romania's Health Ministry has approved the legislation for telemedicine - defined as the offering of remote consultations, by phone or online - by adding the relevant provisions to the Law 95/2006 on healthcare reform.

Telemedicine, temporarily allowed during the pandemic, hasn't been officially regulated in Romania so far.

The list of medical specialties and medical services that may be subject to telemedicine services and the application rules must be approved within 45 days by Government Decision, according to Hotnews.ro.

The Government approved so far, at the Health Ministry's request, the Emergency Ordinance for completing Law no. 95/2006 on healthcare reform. The normative act regulates the possibility of all health professionals to provide remote medical services.

"The unprecedented health crisis required the supplementation and diversification of medical services to meet the population's real health needs, but also for the efficient management of human and financial resources in the field. There was a need to change the general legal framework for medical services through telemedicine by all public and private health units, for the benefit of patients," says the minister of health, Nelu Tataru.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
