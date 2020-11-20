Govt. approves legal framework for telemedicine in Romania

Romania's Health Ministry has approved the legislation for telemedicine - defined as the offering of remote consultations, by phone or online - by adding the relevant provisions to the Law 95/2006 on healthcare reform.

Telemedicine, temporarily allowed during the pandemic, hasn't been officially regulated in Romania so far.

The list of medical specialties and medical services that may be subject to telemedicine services and the application rules must be approved within 45 days by Government Decision, according to Hotnews.ro.

The Government approved so far, at the Health Ministry's request, the Emergency Ordinance for completing Law no. 95/2006 on healthcare reform. The normative act regulates the possibility of all health professionals to provide remote medical services.

"The unprecedented health crisis required the supplementation and diversification of medical services to meet the population's real health needs, but also for the efficient management of human and financial resources in the field. There was a need to change the general legal framework for medical services through telemedicine by all public and private health units, for the benefit of patients," says the minister of health, Nelu Tataru.

