Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 08:10
Business

Romanian Govt. moves to help coal and power group CE Oltenia before EC’s approval

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will help coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO) buy the emission certificates it needs by the end of April, before the European Commission completes its in-dept investigation to evaluate whether the state aid complies with the EU regulations, announced the head of the Competition Council, Bogdan Chiritoiu.

He didn't explain how the Government could help CEO before the EC's green light but stressed that "the investigation may take months" and "the money is in the [state] budget."

The management of CE Oltenia approved contracting a RON 241 million (EUR 50 mln) loan from the Finance Ministry, according to a document consulted by Profit.ro. The company will use its assets as collateral for the loan. The money (EUR 50 mln) is enough for purchasing the emission certificates related to the electricity production last year - which the group must buy by the end of April.

In total, Romania's Government wants to give CE Oltenia over RON 1.3 bln (over EUR 250 mln) to cover the company's costs with emission certificates until 2025.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 08:10
Business

Romanian Govt. moves to help coal and power group CE Oltenia before EC’s approval

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will help coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO) buy the emission certificates it needs by the end of April, before the European Commission completes its in-dept investigation to evaluate whether the state aid complies with the EU regulations, announced the head of the Competition Council, Bogdan Chiritoiu.

He didn't explain how the Government could help CEO before the EC's green light but stressed that "the investigation may take months" and "the money is in the [state] budget."

The management of CE Oltenia approved contracting a RON 241 million (EUR 50 mln) loan from the Finance Ministry, according to a document consulted by Profit.ro. The company will use its assets as collateral for the loan. The money (EUR 50 mln) is enough for purchasing the emission certificates related to the electricity production last year - which the group must buy by the end of April.

In total, Romania's Government wants to give CE Oltenia over RON 1.3 bln (over EUR 250 mln) to cover the company's costs with emission certificates until 2025.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania