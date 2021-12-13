Romanian Govt. gives local administrations EUR 95 mln for unplanned social expenditures

The Romanian Government decided to disburse RON 476.5 mln (EUR 95 mln) from its reserve fund for 105 administrative-territorial units from all counties.

According to the Government, the funds are allocated to cover the costs of social assistance and child protection services, to pay debts related to district heating services and expenses of local community projects.

At the same time, the Government promises that by the end of the year, it will continue to allocate funds to the administrative-territorial units that need financial support, based on the requests sent to the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration.

"Also, at the level of the Government, the requests for next year submitted by the General City Hall of the Capital and by other administrative-territorial units are being analyzed, in order to grant the subsidy for thermal energy," the Executive said, according to Profit.ro.

As an effect, because Bucharest City Hall hasn't received supplementary funds from the Government, the households supplied from the centralized heating system will keep paying the same (low) price as last year. On the downside, this will result in rising arrears accumulated by the municipal heating distribution firm to the heating producer (which is controlled by the Government).

