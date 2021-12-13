Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 09:43
Business

Romanian Govt. gives local administrations EUR 95 mln for unplanned social expenditures

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government decided to disburse RON 476.5 mln (EUR 95 mln) from its reserve fund for 105 administrative-territorial units from all counties.

According to the Government, the funds are allocated to cover the costs of social assistance and child protection services, to pay debts related to district heating services and expenses of local community projects.

At the same time, the Government promises that by the end of the year, it will continue to allocate funds to the administrative-territorial units that need financial support, based on the requests sent to the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration.

"Also, at the level of the Government, the requests for next year submitted by the General City Hall of the Capital and by other administrative-territorial units are being analyzed, in order to grant the subsidy for thermal energy," the Executive said, according to Profit.ro.

As an effect, because Bucharest City Hall hasn't received supplementary funds from the Government, the households supplied from the centralized heating system will keep paying the same (low) price as last year. On the downside, this will result in rising arrears accumulated by the municipal heating distribution firm to the heating producer (which is controlled by the Government).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:29
06 December 2021
Business
Bucharest mayor keeps heating price low expecting more subsidies from Govt.
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 09:43
Business

Romanian Govt. gives local administrations EUR 95 mln for unplanned social expenditures

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government decided to disburse RON 476.5 mln (EUR 95 mln) from its reserve fund for 105 administrative-territorial units from all counties.

According to the Government, the funds are allocated to cover the costs of social assistance and child protection services, to pay debts related to district heating services and expenses of local community projects.

At the same time, the Government promises that by the end of the year, it will continue to allocate funds to the administrative-territorial units that need financial support, based on the requests sent to the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration.

"Also, at the level of the Government, the requests for next year submitted by the General City Hall of the Capital and by other administrative-territorial units are being analyzed, in order to grant the subsidy for thermal energy," the Executive said, according to Profit.ro.

As an effect, because Bucharest City Hall hasn't received supplementary funds from the Government, the households supplied from the centralized heating system will keep paying the same (low) price as last year. On the downside, this will result in rising arrears accumulated by the municipal heating distribution firm to the heating producer (which is controlled by the Government).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:29
06 December 2021
Business
Bucharest mayor keeps heating price low expecting more subsidies from Govt.
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks