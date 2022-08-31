Govt. plans to promote Romania to German, British tourists

The Tourism Ministry plans to spend EUR 1.48 million to promote Romania as a tourist destination to the local public and in Germany and the UK, the main countries providing tourists to the local market, tourism minister Daniel Cadariu announced on August 30.

A total of EUR 409,000 will go on developing the promotional portal romania.travel and EUR 250,000 on hiring influencers for both domestic promotion and the foreign one, in Germany and the UK, Cadariu explained, quoted by G4media.ro.

A budget of EUR 627,000 has been allotted to TV and online promotion in Germany and the UK, and another EUR 200,000 to domestic TV and online promotion.

The number of tourists in the country increased in the first six months of the year by 37% compared to 2021, the minister said, reaching 4.4 million. Of these, 600,000 were foreign citizens, he explained, quoting data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

“In 2022, compared to 2021, we have a 37% increase in the number of tourists – from 3.2 million to 4.4 million. There were 3 million Romanian tourists in 2021, and 3.8 million in the first six months of this year, a 23% increase. With respect to foreign tourists, in the first six months of 2021, there were 200,000 tourists, and this year 600,000 tourists. Throughout 2021, Romania welcomed 840,000 foreign tourists,” the minister said, quoted by Stiri.tvr.ro.

(Photo: Măgura, near Bran by Janos Gaspar | Dreamstime.com)

