Social

Govt. plans to promote Romania to German, British tourists

31 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Tourism Ministry plans to spend EUR 1.48 million to promote Romania as a tourist destination to the local public and in Germany and the UK, the main countries providing tourists to the local market, tourism minister Daniel Cadariu announced on August 30.

A total of EUR 409,000 will go on developing the promotional portal romania.travel and EUR 250,000 on hiring influencers for both domestic promotion and the foreign one, in Germany and the UK, Cadariu explained, quoted by G4media.ro.

A budget of EUR 627,000 has been allotted to TV and online promotion in Germany and the UK, and another EUR 200,000 to domestic TV and online promotion.

The number of tourists in the country increased in the first six months of the year by 37% compared to 2021, the minister said, reaching 4.4 million. Of these, 600,000 were foreign citizens, he explained, quoting data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

“In 2022, compared to 2021, we have a 37% increase in the number of tourists – from 3.2 million to 4.4 million. There were 3 million Romanian tourists in 2021, and 3.8 million in the first six months of this year, a 23% increase. With respect to foreign tourists, in the first six months of 2021, there were 200,000 tourists, and this year 600,000 tourists. Throughout 2021, Romania welcomed 840,000 foreign tourists,” the minister said, quoted by Stiri.tvr.ro.

(Photo: Măgura, near Bran by Janos Gaspar | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Social

Govt. plans to promote Romania to German, British tourists

31 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Tourism Ministry plans to spend EUR 1.48 million to promote Romania as a tourist destination to the local public and in Germany and the UK, the main countries providing tourists to the local market, tourism minister Daniel Cadariu announced on August 30.

A total of EUR 409,000 will go on developing the promotional portal romania.travel and EUR 250,000 on hiring influencers for both domestic promotion and the foreign one, in Germany and the UK, Cadariu explained, quoted by G4media.ro.

A budget of EUR 627,000 has been allotted to TV and online promotion in Germany and the UK, and another EUR 200,000 to domestic TV and online promotion.

The number of tourists in the country increased in the first six months of the year by 37% compared to 2021, the minister said, reaching 4.4 million. Of these, 600,000 were foreign citizens, he explained, quoting data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

“In 2022, compared to 2021, we have a 37% increase in the number of tourists – from 3.2 million to 4.4 million. There were 3 million Romanian tourists in 2021, and 3.8 million in the first six months of this year, a 23% increase. With respect to foreign tourists, in the first six months of 2021, there were 200,000 tourists, and this year 600,000 tourists. Throughout 2021, Romania welcomed 840,000 foreign tourists,” the minister said, quoted by Stiri.tvr.ro.

(Photo: Măgura, near Bran by Janos Gaspar | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM