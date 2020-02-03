RO Govt. earmarks EUR 100 mln to tackle coronavirus

Romania’s Health Ministry has asked the Government for extra funds worth RON 450 million (nearly EUR 100 mln) and drafted a bill in this regard, to be able to finance the complex treatments for acute forms of the coronavirus (Covid-19), if such cases occurred on the national territory, Economica.net reported.

On February 27, Romania’s medical authorities announced two more subjects infected with Covid-19, after the first such case was confirmed two days earlier.

Given the World Health Organization's warnings about Covid-19 and the experience of the states already confronted with outbreaks on their territory, a significant percentage of the infected patients develop forms of the disease that need to be treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Given the number of cases that have occurred in Italy, where an important community of Romanians lives, it is very possible that, in the next period, cases of people infected with Covid-19 will develop in Romania as well, the Ministry argued.

