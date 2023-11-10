Healthcare

Romania's Govt. earmarks EUR 340 mln to keep the public health system operating

10 November 2023

The government of Romania said that it earmarked RON 1.7 billion (EUR 340 million, 0.1% of the year's GDP) from the special reserved fund to the public health system - FNUASS in order to keep it operating, Economica.net reported.

The government avoided amending the public budget this year, and many public institutions must now rely on discretionary disbursements from the reserve fund.

The public health system ended the first eight months of 2023 with a deficit of RON 3.12 billion, an insignificant decrease compared to the same period of 2022.

The contributions to the public healthcare system and the clawback tax paid by drug manufacturers accounted for almost 90% of the revenues of the public health system in the first eight months of the year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

