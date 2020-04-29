Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 09:13
Politics
Romanian Government would ink economic recovery plan, but lacks financing
29 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government is preparing an economic recovery plan, but must find the financial resources for this, prime minister Ludovic Orban said at Digi 24 TV channel on April 27, News.ro reported.

He implied that Romania expects the European Union to go ahead with the issuing of joint Eurobonds. This scenario would allow the country to borrow money at a lower cost compared to the cost of sovereign borrowing, particularly after the outlook downgrade operated by the rating agencies.

Until then, the resources that Romania has are rather scarce, and the Government has already used them, PM Orban implied.

He mentioned the EUR 750 million for technical unemployment benefits subsidies and EUR 350 million - both sums, money redirected under the same multiannual budget of the European Union.

As for the national budget, the public deficit in Romania hit 0.9% of GDP in March, when the budget revenues plunged by 25% year-on-year during the first month of the COVID-19 epidemic. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 09:13
Politics
Romanian Government would ink economic recovery plan, but lacks financing
29 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government is preparing an economic recovery plan, but must find the financial resources for this, prime minister Ludovic Orban said at Digi 24 TV channel on April 27, News.ro reported.

He implied that Romania expects the European Union to go ahead with the issuing of joint Eurobonds. This scenario would allow the country to borrow money at a lower cost compared to the cost of sovereign borrowing, particularly after the outlook downgrade operated by the rating agencies.

Until then, the resources that Romania has are rather scarce, and the Government has already used them, PM Orban implied.

He mentioned the EUR 750 million for technical unemployment benefits subsidies and EUR 350 million - both sums, money redirected under the same multiannual budget of the European Union.

As for the national budget, the public deficit in Romania hit 0.9% of GDP in March, when the budget revenues plunged by 25% year-on-year during the first month of the COVID-19 epidemic. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies
29 April 2020
Social
About 200 Romanian workers at slaughterhouse in Germany infected with COVID-19
28 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president: Lifting some restrictions doesn’t mean that life returns to normal after May 15
29 April 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus in Romania: Virtual concerts & parties to live stream online this May 1
28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln