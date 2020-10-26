RO Govt. allows companies to pay within 12 months the dues deferred since end-Mar

Romanian companies that have deferred their tax payments under a Government’s facility extended during the coronavirus crisis are allowed to pay their dues within 12 months under any schedule they choose, provided they file a request in this regard by December 15, under an emergency ordinance approved by the Executive on October 23, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Their requests would be processed within five days.

The tax collection agency can pursue forced execution against those that failed to meet the deadline, as of December 25.

The deferred debt will be rescheduled over the next 12 months at the interest rate of 3.65% per year, half the regular interest rate charged by the tax authority for late payments.

Another facility made available to companies is that the tax collection agency requires no guarantees from the companies that reschedule their dues to the budget.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Phtoos)

