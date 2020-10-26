Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:39
Business

RO Govt. allows companies to pay within 12 months the dues deferred since end-Mar

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian companies that have deferred their tax payments under a Government’s facility extended during the coronavirus crisis are allowed to pay their dues within 12 months under any schedule they choose, provided they file a request in this regard by December 15, under an emergency ordinance approved by the Executive on October 23, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Their requests would be processed within five days.

The tax collection agency can pursue forced execution against those that failed to meet the deadline, as of December 25.

The deferred debt will be rescheduled over the next 12 months at the interest rate of 3.65% per year, half the regular interest rate charged by the tax authority for late payments.

Another facility made available to companies is that the tax collection agency requires no guarantees from the companies that reschedule their dues to the budget. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Phtoos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 07:59
22 October 2020
Business
Romanian Govt. defers corporate tax deadline by another two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:39
Business

RO Govt. allows companies to pay within 12 months the dues deferred since end-Mar

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian companies that have deferred their tax payments under a Government’s facility extended during the coronavirus crisis are allowed to pay their dues within 12 months under any schedule they choose, provided they file a request in this regard by December 15, under an emergency ordinance approved by the Executive on October 23, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Their requests would be processed within five days.

The tax collection agency can pursue forced execution against those that failed to meet the deadline, as of December 25.

The deferred debt will be rescheduled over the next 12 months at the interest rate of 3.65% per year, half the regular interest rate charged by the tax authority for late payments.

Another facility made available to companies is that the tax collection agency requires no guarantees from the companies that reschedule their dues to the budget. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Phtoos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 07:59
22 October 2020
Business
Romanian Govt. defers corporate tax deadline by another two months
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath