Corneliu Porumboiu’s latest film gets most nominations at Romania’s 2020 Gopo Awards

Corneliu Porumboiu’s latest feature film, La Gomera, has gathered a total of 13 nominations at this year’s Gopo Awards, which reward the achievements of the local film industry.

Cătălin Mitulescu’s Heidi received 10 nominations, while Marius Olteanu’s Monsters 9 nominations. Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not, which won a Golden Bear at the 2018 Berlinale, also received 9 nominations, as did Tudor Giurgiu’s 2019 drama Parking.

In the Best Feature Film category the nominees are Marona’s Fantastic Tale, directed by Anca Damian; Corneliu Porumboiu’s La Gomera, which also competed for the Palme d’Or in 2019; Marius Olteanu’s first feature film Monsters, also the winner of Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival; and Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not.

Adina Pintilie (Touch Me Not), Anca Damian (Marona’s Fantastic Tale), Cătălin Mitulescu (Heidi), Corneliu Porumboiu (La Gomera) and Marius Olteanu (Monsters) have been nominated in the Best Director category.

Belén Cuesta (Parking), Catrinel Marlon (La Gomera), Cătălina Mihai (Heidi), Dana Rogoz (Mo) and Judith State (Monsters) have been nominated in the Best Actress category.

Gheorghe Visu (Heidi), Iulian Postelnicu (Arrest), Mihai Smarandache (Parking), Radu Botar (The Cardinal) and Răzvan Vasilescu (Mo) have been nominated in the Best Actor category.

The films nominated in the Best Documentary Feature are The Distance Between Me and Me, directed by Dana Bunescu, Mona Nicoară; Emigrant Blues: a road movie in 2 ½ chapters, directed by Mihai Mincan and Claudiu Mitcu; Being Romanian. A Family Journal, directed by Şerban Georgescu; The Man Who Would be Free, directed by Mihai Mincan and George Chiper-Lillemark; and Timebox by Nora Agapi.

The productions nominated in the Best European Film category are Pedro Almodóvar’s Dolor y Gloria; Kirill Serebrennikov’s Leto; László Nemes’s Sunset; Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favorite; and Lars von Trier’s The House that Jack Built.

The nominations were established by a pre-selection jury made up of director Bogdan Mustaţă; editor Cristina Ionesci; Cristina Hoffman, a co-founder of Aristoteles Workshop; director and producer Dan Chişu; actress Diana Cavallioti; cinematographer George Dăscălescu; and film critics Alin Ludu Dumbravă, Andra Petrescu, Cristi Luca, Flavia Dima and Manuela Cernat.

Some 600 film professionals working in the local film industry will vote for the winners.

The winners will be announced at a gala to be held on March 24.

The full list of nominations is available here.

(Photo: Sorin Florea/ courtesy of Gopo Awards)

