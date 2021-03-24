Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

Google offers over 1,200 scholarships for IT courses in Romania

24 March 2021
A total of 1,255 scholarships funded by Google are available for Romanians who want to obtain certificates in the IT field.

The scholarships are granted with the support of partner organizations, within two projects. Those interested can use them to take specialized courses on the Coursera platform.

A total of 755 scholarships are available within the Digital Women project dedicated to women who want to build a career in technology. This project targets unemployed women or those who hold jobs at risk. The scholarships are granted to those who sign up for the "IT Support Specialist Certificate" program developed by Google, hosted on the Coursera platform.

The second program is run by the Leaders Foundation, a Grow with Google partner organization, which will distribute 500 scholarships financed by Google in Romania. These can be used to take courses in one of the four programs: IT Support, Data Analytics, Project Management, UX Design. The scholarships are aimed at young professionals and students.

This scholarship program for a career in IT is part of Google's European initiative to support digital skills - “Google Career Certificates," which offers training programs designed to earn job-ready skills in high-demand career fields such as IT Support, Project Management, UX Design, and Data Analytics.

"The projects we develop with our partners in Romania come to support those affected by the profound economic changes we are going through, to help them acquire the necessary skills for the jobs of the future. They are part of the Grow with Google program, which helps people develop their digital skills. Grow with Google was launched in Romania 5 years ago, and so far, we have trained over 250,000 people," said Dan Oros, Head of Marketing Google Romania.

