Golden Generation of Romanian football featured in temporary Art Safari exhibition

The Golden Generation of Romanian football will be celebrated at Art Safari in Bucharest with a temporary exhibition from May 23 to June 2.

The team will play a farewell match on May 25 at the National Arena in Bucharest.

The exhibition marks the exceptional performances of the national team at the 1994 World Cup, when Romania reached the quarterfinals after a victory against Argentina. Sports equipment from private collections, including the jersey worn by Gheorghe Hagi at the time, with his signature, rare articles, and photographs from that historic match, are among the attractions of the exhibition.

"Art Safari becomes the perfect destination for sports lovers, especially football fans, in the coming period. Whether we are football enthusiasts or not, this exhibition is for all Romanians and all generations. We invite you to relive the memory of that formidable match alongside other football fans, children, and grandchildren and to discover symbols of that moment, which we are bringing out for the first time from archives and private collections," says Ioana Ciocan, CEO of Art Safari.

In the 1994 World Cup held in the US, Romania's national team reached the quarterfinals and played against Sweden, after eliminating Argentina from the competition.

On May 25, the players from that generation are putting on their farewell match. They will meet a team of former international stars, with José Mourinho as coach. The match represents a special occasion for Romanian football fans to relive memories from 30 years ago.

Gheorghe Hagi is also featured in the exhibition "The History of Romania in 100 Portraits," which can be seen at Art Safari until July 28, through a photograph from the Agerpres archive and the jersey worn by Romania's "Number Ten" at the 1996 European Football Championship, from Blogu’ lu’ Otravă’s collection. Also, the equipment of other great names in Romanian football, such as Gică Popescu, Ilie Dumitrescu, Marius Lăcătuș, Florin Prunea, Ionuț Lupescu, Dorinel Munteanu, and Dan Petrescu, will be admired at Art Safari.

(Photo source: Art Safari)