Romanian students, among winners of European Charlemagne Youth Prize

A team of high school students from Mihai Viteazul National College in Bucharest ranked second at this year’s European Charlemagne Youth Prize.

They developed the Generation Z project, which brings “young people together with scholars and personalities to encourage curiosity, critical thinking and free speech, and inter-generational dialogue.”

The first prize went to the Czech Fakescape project, which uses games to teach young people to think critically and spot fake news. Spain’s EuroInclusion picked up the third prize for an exchange program for young Europeans, aiming to achieve social, cultural and political integration of citizens with disabilities.

The European Charlemagne Youth Prize, jointly awarded by the European Parliament and the International Charlemagne Foundation, is open to initiatives by young people aged 16-30 involved in projects helping to promote understanding between people from different EU countries. Since 2008, more than 4250 projects have competed for the prize.

(Photo: Paul Grecaud/ Dreamstime)

