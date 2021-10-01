Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 15:14
People

Romanian students, among winners of European Charlemagne Youth Prize

01 October 2021
A team of high school students from Mihai Viteazul National College in Bucharest ranked second at this year’s European Charlemagne Youth Prize.

They developed the Generation Z project, which brings “young people together with scholars and personalities to encourage curiosity, critical thinking and free speech, and inter-generational dialogue.”

The first prize went to the Czech Fakescape project, which uses games to teach young people to think critically and spot fake news. Spain’s EuroInclusion picked up the third prize for an exchange program for young Europeans, aiming to achieve social, cultural and political integration of citizens with disabilities.

The European Charlemagne Youth Prize, jointly awarded by the European Parliament and the International Charlemagne Foundation, is open to initiatives by young people aged 16-30 involved in projects helping to promote understanding between people from different EU countries. Since 2008, more than 4250 projects have competed for the prize.

(Photo: Paul Grecaud/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Romanian students, among winners of European Charlemagne Youth Prize

01 October 2021
