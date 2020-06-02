Samsung names new GM for Romania and Bulgaria

Samsung Electronics, one of the biggest producers of consumer electronics in the world, has appointed Hoon Seol as president of Samsung Electronics Romania and Bulgaria.

He will manage the company’s operations of the two markets. Hoon Seol graduated from the Korea University in 1996 and joined Samsung the same year.

In the last 24 years, he has held various management positions in the company, including head of sales in Korea and regional roles in South-West and South-East Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

In 2018, he was named Corporate Vice President and head of the TV Regional Product Management group for North-East Africa and China, within the group’s global marketing department, the TV division.

“I am honored and excited to take over the leadership of Samsung Romania and Bulgaria, a subsidiary that has had very good results in recent years and which still has an extraordinary growth potential. I am confident that, together with the team here I can hardly wait to work with, Samsung Romania and Bulgaria will become one of the best subsidiaries both at European and global level,” said Hoon Seol, the new president of Samsung Electronics Romania and Bulgaria.

In 2018, Samsung Electronics Romania recorded a turnover of RON 4.57 bln (almost EUR 1 bln) and a net profit of RON 90 mln (EUR 19 mln), according to official data.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]