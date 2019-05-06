Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 10:02
Business
Globalworth signs with local startup for electric scooters at office buildings in Bucharest
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Globalworth, the biggest office owner in Romania, has signed a partnership with Romanian startup Flow to install charging docks for electric scooters at its office buildings in Bucharest.

The first two docks have already been installed at the two entrances of Globalworth Tower, in Northern Bucharest.

“Through this partnership, we will install charging docks at every building, and Flow will make sure there will always be scooters available in these points,” said Georgiana Oltenescu, Head of Marketing and Communication Globalworth.

Flow launched its electric scooter service in Bucharest in May and has already closed a partnership with the City Hall for installing charging docks near subway stations and in other busy places in the city. Romanian investor Bogdan Enoiu, the head of advertising agency McCann-Erikson Romania, is one of Flow’s founders. Another important investor in this project is Iulian Padurariu, co-founder and former CEO of Pony Car Sharing.

Electric scooters are the new hot business in Bucharest. Besides Flow, another Romanian startup – Wolf-e and American company Lime also announced they would launch electric scooters in Bucharest. The companies also target fast expansion to other big cities in Romania, such as Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 10:02
Business
Globalworth signs with local startup for electric scooters at office buildings in Bucharest
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Globalworth, the biggest office owner in Romania, has signed a partnership with Romanian startup Flow to install charging docks for electric scooters at its office buildings in Bucharest.

The first two docks have already been installed at the two entrances of Globalworth Tower, in Northern Bucharest.

“Through this partnership, we will install charging docks at every building, and Flow will make sure there will always be scooters available in these points,” said Georgiana Oltenescu, Head of Marketing and Communication Globalworth.

Flow launched its electric scooter service in Bucharest in May and has already closed a partnership with the City Hall for installing charging docks near subway stations and in other busy places in the city. Romanian investor Bogdan Enoiu, the head of advertising agency McCann-Erikson Romania, is one of Flow’s founders. Another important investor in this project is Iulian Padurariu, co-founder and former CEO of Pony Car Sharing.

Electric scooters are the new hot business in Bucharest. Besides Flow, another Romanian startup – Wolf-e and American company Lime also announced they would launch electric scooters in Bucharest. The companies also target fast expansion to other big cities in Romania, such as Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40