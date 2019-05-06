Globalworth signs with local startup for electric scooters at office buildings in Bucharest

Globalworth, the biggest office owner in Romania, has signed a partnership with Romanian startup Flow to install charging docks for electric scooters at its office buildings in Bucharest.

The first two docks have already been installed at the two entrances of Globalworth Tower, in Northern Bucharest.

“Through this partnership, we will install charging docks at every building, and Flow will make sure there will always be scooters available in these points,” said Georgiana Oltenescu, Head of Marketing and Communication Globalworth.

Flow launched its electric scooter service in Bucharest in May and has already closed a partnership with the City Hall for installing charging docks near subway stations and in other busy places in the city. Romanian investor Bogdan Enoiu, the head of advertising agency McCann-Erikson Romania, is one of Flow’s founders. Another important investor in this project is Iulian Padurariu, co-founder and former CEO of Pony Car Sharing.

Electric scooters are the new hot business in Bucharest. Besides Flow, another Romanian startup – Wolf-e and American company Lime also announced they would launch electric scooters in Bucharest. The companies also target fast expansion to other big cities in Romania, such as Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

(Photo source: the company)