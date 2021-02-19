Game testing firm GlobalStep begins operations in Bucharest

GlobalStep, a leading global provider of technology services specialized in game testing, officially opened its office in Bucharest on February 17.

As an established hub for Game Development and Quality Assurance as well as home to a multilingual and highly skilled tech-friendly workforce, Romania was a natural fit as part of GlobalStep's ongoing expansion and growth strategy, the company says in a statement.

"Our objective is to establish Bucharest as an important technical Center of Excellence for Games QA alongside Pune and Montreal," stated Sanjiv Ahluwalia, Managing Director of GlobalStep's UK & European operations.

"The opening of this office enables us to be in closer proximity to our clients in Europe, all while providing additional diversity to our tester resource pool. Customer focus and excellence in service delivery remain our number one driving force as we aim to grow this operation substantially over the next couple of years," he added.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)