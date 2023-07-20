Cinema
Video

Romanian cinema: Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film in Sarajevo Film Festival’s main competition

20 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film, Libertate/ Freedom, has been selected in the official competition of the Sarajevo Film Festival, where it will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo trophy.

The film, inspired by true events, tells a lesser-known story that took place in Sibiu during the 1989 Revolution. Amid the chaos and panic generated by the protests against the regime, a Police station in Sibiu becomes the scene of a violent assault that escalates into a bloody confrontation between soldiers, police officers, civilian protesters and representatives of the secret police. Following a desperate attempt to escape the siege, several men are captured by the Army and accused of being terrorists.

The film stars Alex Calangiu, Cătălin Herlo, Ionuț Caras and Iulian Postelnicu in the leading roles, as well as Alexandru Papadopol, Andi Vasluianu and Mirela Oprișor.

Cecilia Ștefănescu and Tudor Giurgiu wrote the script, based on an idea by Napoleon Helmis.

Last year, while it was still in production, Freedom won the ury prize at CineLink Industry Days, the Sarajevo Film Festival’s program for projects under development.

The film premiered at this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), where it won the Public’s Choice award. It is scheduled for release in local cinemas beginning in October.

Director Tudor Giurgiu, also the president of TIFF and founder of production company Libra Films, is known for the films Love Sick (2006), Of Snails and Men (2012), Why Me? (2015), and Parking (2019).

(Photo courtesy of Transilvania Film)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Cinema
Video

Romanian cinema: Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film in Sarajevo Film Festival’s main competition

20 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film, Libertate/ Freedom, has been selected in the official competition of the Sarajevo Film Festival, where it will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo trophy.

The film, inspired by true events, tells a lesser-known story that took place in Sibiu during the 1989 Revolution. Amid the chaos and panic generated by the protests against the regime, a Police station in Sibiu becomes the scene of a violent assault that escalates into a bloody confrontation between soldiers, police officers, civilian protesters and representatives of the secret police. Following a desperate attempt to escape the siege, several men are captured by the Army and accused of being terrorists.

The film stars Alex Calangiu, Cătălin Herlo, Ionuț Caras and Iulian Postelnicu in the leading roles, as well as Alexandru Papadopol, Andi Vasluianu and Mirela Oprișor.

Cecilia Ștefănescu and Tudor Giurgiu wrote the script, based on an idea by Napoleon Helmis.

Last year, while it was still in production, Freedom won the ury prize at CineLink Industry Days, the Sarajevo Film Festival’s program for projects under development.

The film premiered at this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), where it won the Public’s Choice award. It is scheduled for release in local cinemas beginning in October.

Director Tudor Giurgiu, also the president of TIFF and founder of production company Libra Films, is known for the films Love Sick (2006), Of Snails and Men (2012), Why Me? (2015), and Parking (2019).

(Photo courtesy of Transilvania Film)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea