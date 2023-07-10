Culture

2023 San Sebastian Festival: Romanian Cristi Puiu’s MMXX to premiere in the official competition

10 July 2023

MMXX, the latest film by famed Romanian director Cristi Puiu, will have its world premiere at the 71st San Sebastian Festival, scheduled for September 22-30. The film will be screened as part of the official selection, competing for the Golden Shell against productions by María Alche and Benjamin Naishtat, Robin Campillo, Joachim Lafosse, or Noah Pritzker.

Cristi Puiu’s latest film “captures the wanderings of a bunch of errant souls stuck at the crossroads of history,” the festival organizers said. 

“The films by Cristi Puiu (Bucharest, Romania. 1967) have been screened at the Cannes and Karlovy Vary festivals, and The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, (2005), which in 2014 was included in the Eastern Promises. Portrait of Eastern Europe in 50 films retrospective, is considered to be a key film in the new wave of Rumanian cinema,” reads the same presentation.

The Romania-Republic of Moldova-France production stars Bianca Cuculici, Laurențiu Bondarenco, Otilia Panaite, Florin Țibre, Igor Babiac, Roxana Ogrendil, Adelaida Perjoiu, Dorian Boguță, Dragoș Bucur, and Marin Cumatrenco.

The complete list of titles that joined this year’s official selection of the San Sebastian Festival is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/MMXX by Cristi Puiu)

1

