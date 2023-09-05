Gi Group appoints new CEO & country manager for Romania

Milan-based Gi Group, one of the world leaders in labor market development services, appointed Tiziano Rodolfo Roseto as the new CEO and country manager for its operations in Romania, effective September 1.

From this position, Roseto takes over the implementation of the local strategy, which involves concluding strategic partnerships, ensuring top services for partners, as well as developing the portfolio of services and clients.

Tiziano Rodolfo Roseto joined the Gi Group team 22 years ago. In recent years, he has held the position of Chief Regional Officer - Eastern Europe of Gi Group Holding, responsible for implementing the operational and development strategy for the Eastern European and Balkan countries: Turkey, Serbia, Croatia, and Montenegro.

He is also CEO & country manager of Bulgaria and Ukraine and is heading the Alliances Division, developing the group strategies in countries with no direct presence, like the Nordics and Middle East.

“I embarked on this journey with a clear objective – to bring Gi Group into the top three HR companies in Romania in the next two years. Furthermore, I will focus on developing and strengthening Gi Group’s presence in Moldova and Bucharest, areas recognized for their growth potential and specific workforce market needs,” said Tiziano Rodolfo Roseto, country manager of Gi Group Romania.

Founded in 1998 in Milan, Italy, Gi Group operates in 30 countries worldwide, overseeing the work of over 6,000 employees and providing labor market information to business partners. The new holding, through all its key brands, offers services to approximately 20,000 companies and generates revenues of EUR 3.3 billion, ranking as the fifth-largest staffing company in Europe and the 16th in the world.

In Romania, the group has offices in Bucharest, Arad, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Oradea, Pitești, and Timișoara, offering services through four divisions.

(Photo source: the company)