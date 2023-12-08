GfK: Romanians tend to buy more small appliances but avoid major acquisitions

While the sales of kitchen appliances are on the rise in the first nine months of the year, those of IT goods are falling sharply, according to data from the market research company GfK.

For example, the sales of deep fryers have doubled, while in the case of laptops and PCs, there is a decline of 15-20%.

"After two years of sustained growth (during the pandemic) sales of laptops and desktops entered a downward trend, consumer needs already being covered by purchases during the health crisis", according to GfK, Ziarul Financiar reported.

As a general pattern, the sales of higher-value products such as laptops, desktops or robot vacuum cleaners have all declined.

In the case of office items, there is a visible decline as well, which may be a sign that companies are investing less. At the opposite end, the categories of lower-value items have all increased.

