Business

GfK: Romanians tend to buy more small appliances but avoid major acquisitions

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

While the sales of kitchen appliances are on the rise in the first nine months of the year, those of IT goods are falling sharply, according to data from the market research company GfK.

For example, the sales of deep fryers have doubled, while in the case of laptops and PCs, there is a decline of 15-20%.

"After two years of sustained growth (during the pandemic) sales of laptops and desktops entered a downward trend, consumer needs already being covered by purchases during the health crisis", according to GfK, Ziarul Financiar reported.

As a general pattern, the sales of higher-value products such as laptops, desktops or robot vacuum cleaners have all declined.

In the case of office items, there is a visible decline as well, which may be a sign that companies are investing less. At the opposite end, the categories of lower-value items have all increased.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

GfK: Romanians tend to buy more small appliances but avoid major acquisitions

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

While the sales of kitchen appliances are on the rise in the first nine months of the year, those of IT goods are falling sharply, according to data from the market research company GfK.

For example, the sales of deep fryers have doubled, while in the case of laptops and PCs, there is a decline of 15-20%.

"After two years of sustained growth (during the pandemic) sales of laptops and desktops entered a downward trend, consumer needs already being covered by purchases during the health crisis", according to GfK, Ziarul Financiar reported.

As a general pattern, the sales of higher-value products such as laptops, desktops or robot vacuum cleaners have all declined.

In the case of office items, there is a visible decline as well, which may be a sign that companies are investing less. At the opposite end, the categories of lower-value items have all increased.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years