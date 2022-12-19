The choir of Romania's "George Enescu" Philharmonic will perform at the Berlin Philharmonic on December 23, 2022, with the concert opera Christmas Eve by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, based on the novel of the same name by Nikolai Gogol.

Vladimir Jurowski, the principal conductor of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, invited the "George Enescu" Philharmonic to the German capital. Jurowski, who will conduct the performance, is also the former artistic director of the George Enescu International Festival.

During the preamble, the "George Enescu" Philharmonic choir, prepared by its conductor, Iosif Ion Prunner, will perform Romanian and Ukrainian Christmas carols in the foyer.

