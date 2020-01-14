Three RO investors, mostly state controlled, plan 250MW gas fired power plant

Three Romanian energy companies, two of which are wholly owned by the state, want to build a new 250 MW gas-fired power plant in Mures county, partly financed from the money collected by the state from the sale of the CO2 certificates allocated free of charge by the European Union, Profit.ro reported.

The project was mentioned for the first time 12 years ago and involved Japanese industrial group Marubeni, at that time.

The three companies are the state-owned companies Electrocentrale Grup, SAPE (which manages the state’s stakes in energy companies) and Electrica group.

The former two are wholly owned by the state while the latter is 48% controlled by the state and its shares are listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges.

The so-called "Hefaistos" project envisages the building of a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant with an installed capacity of at least 250 MW.

The new power plant would be built on the site of the former Fântânele power station in Mures county, owned by Electrocentrale Grup.

The project would be included in the National Investment Plan (PNI), in order to be financed from the money collected by Romania from the sale of CO2 certificates allocated free of charge by the EU.

