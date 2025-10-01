The city of Galați, in south-eastern Romania, is set to modernize its Danube Promenade with an investment of roughly RON 200 million (EUR 40 million). Among the works to be carried out are the construction of viewing points, bicycle lanes, the installation of a fountain, a skate park, a delta area, and a playground for children.

The signing of the contract was announced on Tuesday, September 30, by local officials. The works were attributed following a public tender to an association led by builder Tancrad.

The project is long-awaited, according to Galați mayor Ionuț Pucheanu.

“This is a historic moment for Galați: we have signed the contract for the design and execution of the modernization works of the Danube Promenade, the longest promenade along the river. It is a project that the people of Galați have awaited for decades and that will radically transform the image of our city,” the mayor said.

The project includes works to enhance public monuments, the creation of a visitor circuit, landscaping of the entire area, the building of a jogging track, bicycle lanes, the rehabilitation of the sidewalk adjacent to Marea Unire Boulevard, and the creation of viewing points. A pavilion will also be constructed for cultural events, along with a new fountain.

Additionally, pedestrian paths, an area for pets, and playgrounds will be created, along with a skate park and new urban furniture.

Moreover, works will be carried out for sewer networks, low-current installations, and the electricity supply for public lighting. Finally, a landscaped delta area will also be developed, with a path among specific plants and relaxation areas.

The timeline for completion is 3 months for the design phase and 24 months for execution.

(Photo source: Ionut Pucheanu on Facebook)